92yo shares her favourite beauty product that keeps her looking

92-year-old Joan Woodhouse frequently appears on TikTok sharing videos of herself, often showcasing her incredible physique and youthful outfits. In a recent video, Joan was asked about her “secrets” to staying young and she said it was all thanks to a tub of Nivea body lotion.
@Joansumner1930 was asked: “You look amazing, I can’t believe it!! What is your secret??”
She replied in a video: “My secret’s Nivea because I’ve used it for 70-odd years.
“When I think about it now, I used to have a hot bath, get out of the bath, dry myself, and then while my body was still hot, I would put the cream on – it was the soft cream in those days, it was harder. So I had to warm it first to make it soft.
“But since the soft stuff came out, it’s wonderful, you could do that for your body every time you have a bath or shower. Get your body warm, and spread it all over, and you’ll look beautiful when you’re my age.”
READ MORE: Hair expert shares most ‘flattering’ hairstyle for women over 40
It has been given a 4.7 out of five-star rating at Boots online with 146 out of 150 reviewers recommending the product.
A customer wrote: “The best! Forget about all your expensive potions !! This product does everything and more. An honest quality cream and no extortionate price!”
Another commented: “I’ve been using this for years and I can’t tell you how much I love it, it’s amazing, dry or oily skin, this is the best, the formula is amazing. I use this every morning and it gives me radiant glow and makes me feel fresh. And sometimes on my body and its make my body soft.”
A third chimed: “I have been using this product for 10+ years. It is very thick and creamy. At night I put a thick layer on and in the morning.”
READ MORE: Anti ageing serum that firms up saggy skin & ‘decrease lines’ in 4wks
Another way Joan keeps young is by not following diets, she simply eats what she wants to keep her figure.
She said: “I don’t follow any silly diets – I just eat what I want and what makes me happy.
“I just love English food – especially hearty pub grub. I do have more salads now I’m in Spain because it can be so hot, but I’ll never not have my pies.
“Age is just a number, I keep young by staying positive and eating what I want. It works for me.”
The grandmother also revealed her favourite food is a meat pie, which she usually eats on a Sunday.
Joan also “loves life” and advises everyone to enjoy every moment. She added: “I love wearing a bikini and going to the beach with my granddaughter.
“I think that must be my secret to my young looks that and I just love life and have never had the mindset of being old.”
This post is originally appeared on Express UK