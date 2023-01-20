Categories
92yo shares her favourite beauty product that keeps her looking

92yo shares her favourite beauty product that keeps her looking


92-year-old Joan Woodhouse frequently appears on TikTok sharing videos of herself, often showcasing her incredible physique and youthful outfits. In a recent video, Joan was asked about her “secrets” to staying young and she said it was all thanks to a tub of Nivea body lotion. 

@Joansumner1930 was asked: “You look amazing, I can’t believe it!! What is your secret??” 

She replied in a video: “My secret’s Nivea because I’ve used it for 70-odd years. 

“When I think about it now, I used to have a hot bath, get out of the bath, dry myself, and then while my body was still hot, I would put the cream on – it was the soft cream in those days, it was harder. So I had to warm it first to make it soft. 

“But since the soft stuff came out, it’s wonderful, you could do that for your body every time you have a bath or shower. Get your body warm, and spread it all over, and you’ll look beautiful when you’re my age.” 

It has been given a 4.7 out of five-star rating at Boots online with 146 out of 150 reviewers recommending the product. 

A customer wrote: “The best! Forget about all your expensive potions !! This product does everything and more. An honest quality cream and no extortionate price!” 

Another commented: “I’ve been using this for years and I can’t tell you how much I love it, it’s amazing, dry or oily skin, this is the best, the formula is amazing. I use this every morning and it gives me radiant glow and makes me feel fresh. And sometimes on my body and its make my body soft.”

A third chimed: “I have been using this product for 10+ years. It is very thick and creamy. At night I put a thick layer on and in the morning.” 

Another way Joan keeps young is by not following diets, she simply eats what she wants to keep her figure. 

She said: “I don’t follow any silly diets – I just eat what I want and what makes me happy.

“I just love English food – especially hearty pub grub. I do have more salads now I’m in Spain because it can be so hot, but I’ll never not have my pies.

“Age is just a number, I keep young by staying positive and eating what I want. It works for me.” 

The grandmother also revealed her favourite food is a meat pie, which she usually eats on a Sunday.

Joan also “loves life” and advises everyone to enjoy every moment. She added: “I love wearing a bikini and going to the beach with my granddaughter.

“I think that must be my secret to my young looks that and I just love life and have never had the mindset of being old.”

