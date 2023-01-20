92yo shares her favourite beauty product that keeps her looking

92-year-old Joan Woodhouse frequently appears on TikTok sharing videos of herself, often showcasing her incredible physique and youthful outfits. In a recent video , Joan was asked about her “secrets” to staying young and she said it was all thanks to a tub of Nivea body lotion.

@Joansumner1930 was asked: “You look amazing, I can’t believe it!! What is your secret??”

She replied in a video: “My secret’s Nivea because I’ve used it for 70-odd years.

“When I think about it now, I used to have a hot bath, get out of the bath, dry myself, and then while my body was still hot, I would put the cream on – it was the soft cream in those days, it was harder. So I had to warm it first to make it soft.

“But since the soft stuff came out, it’s wonderful, you could do that for your body every time you have a bath or shower. Get your body warm, and spread it all over, and you’ll look beautiful when you’re my age.”

