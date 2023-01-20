Andy Murray mind games could be trouble for Novak Djokovic at Aus

Nobody has done that better than Murray over the years with what he’s gone through to where he is now. This is the first time Murray is through to the third round of the Australian Open since he went all the way to the final in 2016.

If he beats Bautista Agut today, he has what should be an easier route through to the quarter-finals as no seeded player in his quarter has made it through. That could set up a tantalising match against long-term rival Novak Djokovic, who is facing his own battles due to a hamstring injury.

If Murray makes it that far to the semi-final and Djokovic awaits him, the Serbian will know that the test won’t come easy. Both tennis greats are superhuman with their fitness abilities and going through adversity, and Djokovic will know he will be made to work against Murray.

It may come down to whoever’s body holds up the longest if that match-up does happen. But Murray seems fit and raring to go. And that’s a dangerous thing for everyone still left in the tournament.