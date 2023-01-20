Categories
Sports

Andy Murray mind games could be trouble for Novak Djokovic at Aus

Andy Murray mind games could be trouble for Novak Djokovic at Aus


Nobody has done that better than Murray over the years with what he’s gone through to where he is now. This is the first time Murray is through to the third round of the Australian Open since he went all the way to the final in 2016.

If he beats Bautista Agut today, he has what should be an easier route through to the quarter-finals as no seeded player in his quarter has made it through. That could set up a tantalising match against long-term rival Novak Djokovic, who is facing his own battles due to a hamstring injury.

If Murray makes it that far to the semi-final and Djokovic awaits him, the Serbian will know that the test won’t come easy. Both tennis greats are superhuman with their fitness abilities and going through adversity, and Djokovic will know he will be made to work against Murray.

It may come down to whoever’s body holds up the longest if that match-up does happen. But Murray seems fit and raring to go. And that’s a dangerous thing for everyone still left in the tournament.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.