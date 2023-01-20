Best MW2 TAQ-V loadout

Fancy taking a chance with the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-V loadout? Not to be confused with the TAQ-56 assault rifle, the TAQ-V is a battle rifle variant of the Scar and, boy, it sure packs a punch.

With one of the more significant base damage and accuracy ratings of its weapon class, the TAQ-V has the potential to become one of the best MW2 guns. It’s largely ready to tear it up on the battlefield as it is, but if you visit the MW2 gunsmith and put on the following attachments, you’ll wind up with the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-V loadout. With the rather significant buffs they can give you, these attachments can absolutely get you enough kills to trigger a Modern Warfare 2 nuke in no time.

Here is the best Modern Warfare TAQ-V loadout:

Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrel

18” Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel: Xten Drop Grip

Xten Drop Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

The 18” Precision-6 Barrel is one of the best attachments for increasing damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy, making this gun a powerful weapon at close range. However, you do lose a bit of recoil control while firing from the hip, so you may need to go into the shooting gallery to get used to the new pattern. The increase in the time it takes to aim down sights won’t matter too much since you’re not regularly looking through your scope.

For the underbarrel, you want to improve your aiming ability, so we recommend the Xten Drop Grip. It does make you slightly slower while walking, but the buffs to your aiming idle stability and hip fire accuracy are astonishing. The Cronen Mini Red Dot optics gives you a clear sight which is helpful for close-quarters situations. While it also increases the time it takes to aim down sights, the penalty to this stat is negligible at best.

Increasing the magazine ammo capacity with the 30 Round Mag makes the gun slightly heavier, decreasing your move speed, aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and reload quickness. The Demo Cleanshot Rear Grip mitigates this debuff by giving you a healthy chunk of sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed for a little more recoil instability.

With these attachments equipped, you now have the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-V loadout. Other weapons are available, of course, and we can imagine that as soon as Infinity Ward enables Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning, it will become a monstrously mighty gun in your arsenal. Just be sure to pair the TAQ-V with some of the best Modern Warfare 2 perks to take full advantage of its power.