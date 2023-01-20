Best Valentine’s Day 2023 gifts that are eco-friendly

Price: $0 to $299 for experiences and $199 to $1,299 for getaways

Gift a sustainable getaway for you and your significant other.

When you gift a Tinggly gift box, you’re giving someone the freedom to choose from a wide range of experiences or getaways in more than 100 countries. Depending on your budget, you can go for a $0 free experience, or purchase an experience box ranging from $59 to $299. The Be my Valentine box offers more than 1,000 experiences in over 100 countries, including swimming with the manatees in Florida, taking surfing lessons in California, enjoying a sightseeing sail trip for two in Maine, experiencing a gourmet five-course dinner in Rio de Janeiro, visiting the Harry Potter studio in London, touring a Game of Thrones experience in Croatia, or visiting a Beijing opera night show. There’s no expiration date and each gift box plants trees.

You can select either an experience box or a getaway box — the latter includes a hotel stay of the recipient’s choosing. A getaway box can be more expensive, ranging from $199 to $1,299. You can purchase an additional $10 gift box, so that your gift recipient has a physical gift to open, or you can send the gift as an eVoucher via print or email. The latter option is more eco-friendly and it’s good to have as backup in case the person loses the gift box.

