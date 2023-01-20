Call of Duty January 20 update: Patch notes for surprise download

Fans crying out for a Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 update have finally got their wish. Activision has released a surprise new Call of Duty update on consoles and PC. According to the patch notes, the January 20 update makes bug fixes and gameplay tweaks to multiplayer, reducing the number of crashes and eliminating Battle Pass issues. The update also makes some much-needed tweaks to DMZ, particularly relating to the equipping of weapons and items. You can see the full January 20 patch notes below.

GENERAL

• Crashes

​​ – This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

• Battle Pass

– Improved navigation of Battle Pass including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing.

– Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.

BUG FIXES

• Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.

• Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.

• Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.

• Fixed an issue that allowed Players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.

• Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.

• Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.

• Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.

• Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.

• Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.

• Fixed an issue that would cause the Player’s screen to turn black while navigating the Store.

• Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.

• Fixed an issue that would display the “Toronto Ultra” Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.

• Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.

• Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents were using Last Stand Perk.