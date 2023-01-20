Call of Duty Warzone 2 X Brooklyn 99: Popular YouTuber Lands In A

An avid Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 player published a heartfelt moment from his recent game, and it has a Brooklyn 99 flair.

It is not a usual day when we find heartfelt moments in FPS games as the players are majorly invested in destroying the lobbies. For instance, Call Of Duty Warzone players give their time and attention to looting, running into the zone, and helping their teammates stay intact. So, we never really find them chilling in a corner, except if it is a group of YouTubers featuring an off-beat challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But now, it looks like the roles have changed, as a popular YouTuber came across a full squad jamming through the Backstreet Boys. Apparently, the squad mates were busy re-creating the iconic moment from Brooklyn 99. And on top of that, when the YouTuber tried to fit in, they politely asked him to leave as they wanted to cherish it alone.

Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 players try to re-create iconic moment from Brooklyn 99

First seen in Soar Big E’s youtube video, a special trend started in Warzone 2.0. Interestingly, the content creator asked a particular squad to sing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys in exchange to leave them alive. Plus, he requested the opponents to enact a similar way featured in Brooklyn 99, asking each player to sing a dedicated line.

DIVE DEEPER

“Apologize to Absolutely…” – Call of Duty Champion ‘Censor’ Put an End to the

Proposing Nadia Drama With a ‘Tearful’ Video Which Had an Unexpected Twist

Since then, it became a trend, quickly gaining popularity in time. And now, we have another YouTuber coming across it amidst his Warzone 2.0 game. AaronTheLoco, an avid Call Of Duty player, posted a video featuring the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In that, five players lined up side by side in a building, recreating the “I Want It That Way” scene from Brooklyn 99. It was one of the heartfelt moments in the game, as it already piled up a separate fanbase for itself. So, coming across one of them was a gift.

However, the players were disappointed to see Aaron enter the scene. I mean, he even tried to complete one of the lines, but it was of little use. And in seconds, they requested him to walk away on proximity chat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All in all, it felt like a great experience, as Call Of Duty clips generally feature hardcore gaming. And well, for Aaron, we do feel sad!

Watch this story: Video Game Franchises Returning to Consoles