According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Cloud Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 174.5 Billion by 2031 | Top Key players such as -TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, SAP SE, and Microsoft. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global digital educational publishing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Cloud analytics is basically a term for business to carry out the analysis using cloud computing technology. There are range of analytical tools and different techniques available that help companies to retrieve and extract information from the huge database and provide it in a way that is easy to differentiate and categorize among the users.

Depending on the enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the cloud analytics market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to requirement for increased resilience, improved security, and lower costs. Moreover, the large enterprise uses cloud analytics which helps in speeding application development and deployment, also PaaS platforms can provide environment to further simplify development. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to the cloud analytics services which boost the productivity, save time and money for business, which create the opportunities for cloud analytics in the market.

Region-wise, the cloud analytics market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions to fulfil user demand for better integration and data visualization. In addition, the rising shift towards subscription-based services, increased penetration of smartphones, and technological advancement in the region have bolstered the regional market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of data analytics and cloud computing in the region.

The key players profiled in the cloud analytics market analysis are Amazon Web Service, IBM, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Google, TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, SAP SE, and Microsoft. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the cloud analytics industry.

Key findings of the study

• By solution, the analytics solution segment accounted for the largest cloud analytics market share in 2021.

• By deployment mode, the public cloud segment dominates the cloud analytics industry.

• On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021

