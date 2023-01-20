Daniil Medvedev makes Novak Djokovic remark after Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev has compared Sebastian Korda to Novak Djokovic after crashing out of the Australian Open at the third round stage on Friday. The Russian, who reached the Melbourne final in 2021 and 2022, was dispatched by Korda in straight sets after being outplayed from start to finish.

“The most difficult [thing] is that he hits very strong the ball,” Medvedev explained after his defeat. “Probably one of the strongest hitters. Also takes it very early. There are some other guys playing like this, but they miss more than him. And he didn’t miss that much.

“His game, yeah, kind of different from everybody because very aggressive and very early he takes the ball. A little bit maybe like Novak. But, yeah, well, not every player is capable of doing that – so that’s beautiful and that.”

