Death in Paradise’s Don Warrington refused to give advice to

Commissioner Selwyn (played by Don Warrington) has been a staple part of the show since the very first series, so the actor is well-versed in his character. The Death in Paradise Christmas special saw a flashback involving a younger Selwyn as a historic case came back to haunt him. Stalwart Don admitted he refused to give the actor playing his younger character any tips on steeping into his shoes, though.

The episode was the series’ second feature-length Christmas special, and opened season 12 in December last year.

Christmas in Saint Marie took a spooky turn when an old case of Selwyn’s returned following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child.

Speaking about the episode, Don was asked if he gave the actor playing young Selwyn any advice.

“Not at all,” the actor replied. “I think playing the younger version of someone who is actually there is tricky enough.

