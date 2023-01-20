Categories
Didi Global’s ride-hailing app back on Apple app stores in China

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Chinese technology company Didi Global’s domestic ride-hailing app has returned to China’s domestic Apple app store (AAPL.O), according to checks by Reuters on Friday.

It also returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday. read more

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.

