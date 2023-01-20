Categories
Entertainment

Does The Fabelmans’ BAFTA snub hint at an Oscars upset?

Does The Fabelmans' BAFTA snub hint at an Oscars upset?


There are some years when awards season seems to be pretty much a foregone conclusion. Film fans and pundits watch on as one movie dominates the field from the moment it premieres until the Oscars ceremony in March, picking up just about every gong under the sun on its way to an inevitable golden statuette. Sometimes the film is deserving of its adulation, other times less so, but either way, the race itself ends up lacking much excitement or unpredictability, making the eventual reveal feel a little stale.

2023, it’s safe to say, is not one of those years. Indeed, with less than two months…

This article first appeared on Radio Times


Avatar

By Radio Times

Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.