Does The Fabelmans’ BAFTA snub hint at an Oscars upset?

There are some years when awards season seems to be pretty much a foregone conclusion. Film fans and pundits watch on as one movie dominates the field from the moment it premieres until the Oscars ceremony in March, picking up just about every gong under the sun on its way to an inevitable golden statuette. Sometimes the film is deserving of its adulation, other times less so, but either way, the race itself ends up lacking much excitement or unpredictability, making the eventual reveal feel a little stale.

2023, it’s safe to say, is not one of those years. Indeed, with less than two months…