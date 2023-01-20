Categories
Entertainment

EastEnders’ Linda Carter broken as police return missing

EastEnders' Linda Carter broken as police return missing


Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) faced fresh devastation in tonight’s EastEnders (20th January), as she was delivered one of lost love Mick’s (Danny Dyer) possessions.

The Queen Vic landlady arrived home to a shock earlier in the week, when well-meaning friend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) threw a party in the pub! But once she calmed down, Linda explained that she wanted to sell the place rather than run it without her beloved Mick.

But it turned out not to be that simple, as Linda returned from the solicitor with the news that she couldn’t sell up without Mick’s consent. Also, given that Mick is…

This article first appeared on Radio Times


Avatar

By Radio Times

Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.