EastEnders’ Linda Carter broken as police return missing

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) faced fresh devastation in tonight’s EastEnders (20th January), as she was delivered one of lost love Mick’s (Danny Dyer) possessions.

The Queen Vic landlady arrived home to a shock earlier in the week, when well-meaning friend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) threw a party in the pub! But once she calmed down, Linda explained that she wanted to sell the place rather than run it without her beloved Mick.