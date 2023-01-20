Eastern Florida State Titans Basketball Team Wins Nail-Biter

titans remain unbeaten in Conference action

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball team came back to beat St. Petersburg College in the final seconds to remain unbeaten in the Central Conference.

The Titans improved to 14-5 overall and 4-0 in the Central Conference with the 44-42 victory Wednesday night.

St. Petersburg College took a 42-34 lead with three minutes and 44 seconds left in the game, but the Titans would storm back, scoring the final 10 points.

Augustin Kingombe would pick up a loose ball and take it the length of the floor to cut the lead to 42-40 with 2:18 left and then Andres Burney would tie the game 42-42.

With the clock running down, Owen Aquino drove and did a nice wraparound pass to Burney who dunked it with 2.5 seconds remaining to give the Titans a lead.

St. Petersburg’s long shot was off the mark and the Titans remained unbeaten in conference play.

Burney finished with a team-high 12 points while Eric Parnell had eight points and Aquino had six points and 11 rebounds.

The Titans will travel to the Florida State College at Jacksonville on Saturday for a conference game at 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS