Every Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Rumor and Leak So Far

According to some recent rumors, Call of Duty might not be getting another entry this year, and if that’s the case, then Call of Duty: Warzone 2 needs to step up its game a bit. Warzone 2 has had a fairly solid launch in general, with most fans being pleased with the new Al Mazrah map, some new quality-of-life upgrades, and the introduction of the surprisingly fun DMZ mode. But Warzone 2 can’t keep fans’ attention forever, and it needs to release some new content soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was set to receive its Season 2 update right alongside Modern Warfare 2‘s at the start of February. After some leaks surfaced a few weeks ago, Infinity Ward confirmed the disappointing news that the second Season of both games had been pushed back to February 15. With little official information to go off, fans have turned to leaks as their main source of Warzone 2 Season 2 information, and thankfully there are a few details out there, though they should of course be taken with a pinch of salt.

Every Rumor and Leak Ahead of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2’s Launch

When Infinity Ward confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 wasn’t going to receive its Season 2 update until February 15, the developer also mentioned in its statement that Resurgence mode is in fact returning to Warzone, along with a “new small map.” Since even before Warzone 2‘s launch, fans have been desperately pleading for the return of Resurgence. With Al Mazrah being such an expansive map, this outcry for Resurgence mode to make a return has only grown louder over the last few months.

For those that never played Resurgence in the first Call of Duty: Warzone, this mode sees a smaller lobby of about 50 players go head-to-head on a much smaller map. The biggest difference is that players can respawn up until the end of the game, just as long as they have at least one teammate left alive by the time the respawn countdown has ended. In Call of Duty: Warzone, this Resurgence mode came with its own unique maps, the first being Rebirth Island and the second being Fortune’s Keep. According to some leaks, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to get its very own Resurgence map.

Leaked back at the start of December 2022, fans got their first look at what could potentially be this brand-new Resurgence map, with a leaked image showcasing the map’s menu in its entirety, along with all of its POIs. At the center of the map is a section called Castle, which seems to overlook the rest of the map. There’s an area named Residential, another named Port with a separate location called Shipwreck inside of it, and a Town Center located right below Castle. The map also showcased some green areas around the center of the map, probably indicating some foliage.

This Resurgence map leak goes hand-in-hand with the other big Call of Duty: Warzone 2 leak: that Call of Duty: World at War‘s Castle map is being remade. Allegedly coming to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as well, World at War‘s Castle map has been the focal point of a number of leaks surrounding Warzone 2 over the last few months, with it apparently tying into the games’ new Japanese-themed Battle Pass. Though none of this has been confirmed yet, the presence of the Castle POI in the Resurgence leak would fit in nicely with the remake leak, and it’s more than possible that the “new small map” Infinity Ward referred to in its statement could be a remake of Castle. On top of this, the new Battle Pass is set to feature Japanese special forces Operator skins and a brand-new crossbow weapon.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

