Freezing drizzle advisory in effect: Environment Canada

Although ice accretion is expected to be minor, travel may be hazardous, Environment Canada says

WEATHER ALERT

ENVIRONMENT CANADA

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Hazard:

Freezing drizzle. Light ice accretion is possible on untreated surfaces.

Timing:

This morning.

Discussion:

Freezing drizzle continues this morning as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Although ice accretion is expected to be minor, travel may be hazardous. Freezing drizzle will transition to light flurries from north to south this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

