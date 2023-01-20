Categories
Travel

Gorgeous European spot is ‘top cheapest city’ for British expats

Gorgeous European spot is 'top cheapest city' for British expats


Rome ranked 10th with the cheapest coffees at an average of £1.3 (€1.47) and the city has 38 co-working spaces, while you can enjoy the beautiful sights and lifestyle that the Italian capital has to offer.

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, recommended expats: “With a significant increase in jobs offering employees the flexibility of working remotely, businesses can not only attract more talent but also keep their current employees motivated and encourage creativity.

“To ensure your income is protected, income protection insurance can be a great option in case you’re unable to work at any point due to injury or illness.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.