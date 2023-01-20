Greyhound Tennis Teams Open Spring in Top 10 – UIndy Athletics

TEMPE, Ariz.— The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its top 25 preseason rankings for the 2023 season, the University of Indianapolis men’s tennis team landed in the No. 7 spot, while the women’s team found itself at No. 8.

The men’s team are led by the No. 1-ranked doubles pairing in the country in Tom Zeuch and Edgar Destouet , fresh off of a ITA DII National Championship in Rome, Ga. On the road to their national title, they captured the ITA Midwest Championship as well. Destouet also returns as the GLVC Freshman of the Year for a 19-5 season in singles, with a 9-3 record in the No. 1 slot for the Hounds.



Preseason DII Men’s Rankings ?? Check out the Division II Men’s Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll sponsored by Tennis-Point! Click the link below to see the complete rankings! ?? https://t.co/sK18rnLffK#WeAreCollegeTennis x @tennis_point_US pic.twitter.com/aNtv2Tqwbm — ITA (@ITA_Tennis) January 20, 2023

On the women’s side, they return the ITA Senior Player of the Year and GLVC Player of the Year in Anna Novikova , from a team that made it to the NCAA semifinals.



Division II Women’s Preseason Top 25 ?? Check out the Division II Women’s Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll sponsored by Tennis-Point! Click the link below to see the complete rankings! ?? https://t.co/WsTRIKDD3u#WeAreCollegeTennis x @tennis_point_US pic.twitter.com/TVDGpS5MqE — ITA (@ITA_Tennis) January 20, 2023

The ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee is made up of the 8 ITA Region Chairs, with each chair casting an individual, secret ballot.