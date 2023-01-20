Harry hits out over ‘utter nonsense’ claim made about Meghan

Prince Harry has slammed claims featured in a royal biography that Meghan Markle underwent a security drill with the SAS prior to their marriage. In his bombshell memoir titled Spare, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight on a series of allegations that have been circulating over the past years. He referred to a claim included in the unofficial biography of the Sussexes by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand published in August 2020, who wrote that the now Duchess underwent a “mock kidnapping” to prepare her for “all high-risk security scenarios”, including hostage situations and terrorist attacks. In their book, the authors reported a source saying the experience had been “extremely intense and scary” for Meghan.

However, in his best-selling memoir, the Duke of Sussex wrote: “A bestselling book describes the day Special Forces came to our house, grabbed Meg, put her through several intense days of drills, pushing her into back seats and car boots, speeding away to safe houses.” However, Harry wrote, Meghan “wasn’t given one minute of training”. He added: “On the contrary, the Palace floated the idea of not giving her any security at all because I was now sixth in line to the throne”.

