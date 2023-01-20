Categories
US

Input-Output Global: 1,151 Web3 Projects Building on Cardano By

Input-Output Global: 1,151 Web3 Projects Building on Cardano


Input-Output Global: 1,151 Web3 Projects Building on Cardano

  • Input-Output Global said over 1k projects are developing on as of 2022.
  • The development areas included DEX, dApps, DeFi, gaming, and lending solutions.
  • ADA trades at $0.3376, maintaining position eight among cryptos with the largest cap.

In a 12-part tweet yesterday, Input-Output Global (IOG), the team behind the Cardano network, detailed the performance of the blockchain over the previous year, noting that there were over one thousand projects building on Cardano.

The project development areas included decentralized exchanges (DEX), dApps, DeFi wallets, gaming platforms, and lending solutions. Some browser-based Cardano-compatible wallets that joined Cardano in 2022 are YoroiWallet, AdaLiteWallet, GeroWallet, NamiWallet, FlintWallet, and AtomicWallet.

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.