Input-Output Global: 1,151 Web3 Projects Building on Cardano By

Input-Output Global: 1,151 Web3 Projects Building on Cardano



Input-Output Global said over 1k projects are developing on as of 2022.

The development areas included DEX, dApps, DeFi, gaming, and lending solutions.

ADA trades at $0.3376, maintaining position eight among cryptos with the largest cap.

In a 12-part tweet yesterday, Input-Output Global (IOG), the team behind the Cardano network, detailed the performance of the blockchain over the previous year, noting that there were over one thousand projects building on Cardano.

The project development areas included decentralized exchanges (DEX), dApps, DeFi wallets, gaming platforms, and lending solutions. Some browser-based Cardano-compatible wallets that joined Cardano in 2022 are YoroiWallet, AdaLiteWallet, GeroWallet, NamiWallet, FlintWallet, and AtomicWallet.