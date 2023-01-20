Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal close to signing Spezia and Poland defender

Arsenal are close to signing Spezia and Poland central defender Jakub Kiwior.

The deal for the 22-year-old defender is understood to be worth £20m.

Sky Italy are reporting the player will fly into the UK over the weekend for a medical, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Kiwior has been capped nine times by Poland and started all four of their games at the World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal have been looking for a left-sided central defender to provide competition for Gabriel.

Kiwior (right) started every single game for Poland at the Qatar World Cup





