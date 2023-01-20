Categories
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston ‘concerned’ over Brad Pitt’s new romance

Jennifer Aniston ‘concerned’ over Brad Pitt’s new romance


Her friends are also reportedly concerned that Jennifer’s current dating history may lead to rumours if she involves herself in Brad’s relationship.

The actress has been notoriously single since splitting from her own second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2017.

During 2020, when both Jennifer and Brad were single, they became famously close again, as they were pictured holding hands on the SAG Awards red carpet and did multiple projects together during the year.

Some fans have begun constructing their own theories about the two, with some highlighting the fact that Ines is currently the age Jennifer was when she began dating Brad.

Express.co.uk has contacted Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s representatives for comment. 

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.