Jim Moses: How's Your Memory?

Jim Moses


Do you remember everything? There once was a man named Tom. He was one of my professors in college. He was amazing; the best teacher I had there. He was also amazing in another way. He remembered everything he read. It started, for us, one day in, if I remember correctly, geomorphology class. Someone read something to the class, and asked a question about it. Tom answered, and then told us what book and page number it came from. We couldn’t believe it, we thought it was a lucky guess or that he had just read the same material, but after a discussion, he accepted the challenge. We were to find a book in the geology library (yes, geology, not genealogy) and copy something to bring to class and read. When we did that, he always told us what book it came from, and usually remembered the page number.

Is your memory like that? If so, you can stop reading right now. If it is more like mine, read on. I have learned the hard way that if I get some new information I want to remember, I need to record it as soon as possible. I might think I’ll remember because it is important or interesting, but I have been proven wrong too many times to count. For example, I used to tell a story about my Peace Corps days. I was swimming in the Philippine Sea and was quite a way from shore. As I looked around, I saw three sharks swimming nearby, and they saw me. I didn’t panic (on the outside) but stretched myself out to as big as possible and just stayed still—they are attracted to commotion, and to blood. I couldn’t slow my heartbeat, but I remained motionless. Eventually they swam away (it was the afternoon, and not quite dinnertime, apparently). I then made my way back to shore and vowed not to do that again. Fortunately, I wrote the episode in my journal. After telling that story a few times after I came home several years later, I decided to look it up in my journal, and that is when I found out I was fibbing the whole time. It was only one shark, and it didn’t seem interested in me at all. The facts were somewhat different from the memory of them.

