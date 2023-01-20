Josip Juranovic: Union Berlin agree £10m deal to sign Celtic

Union Berlin have agreed a deal with Celtic worth up to £10m to sign right-back Josip Juranovic.

The initial fee is understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons and the Croatian has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete the move to the Bundesliga side.

The 27-year-old had been a target for Chelsea this January, while Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had also been looking at a move for him.

Image:

Juranovic has scored six goals in 53 Celtic appearances





Celtic had wanted to keep Juranovic in Glasgow and held talks over an improved new contract. However, neither party could reach an agreement before he departed for the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Legia Warsaw defender now looks set to depart the Scottish Premiership side after joining in August 2021 for a reported £2.5m.

Celtic have already announced the signing of Canada right-back Alistair Johnston on a five-year deal.

The Hoops paid an initial fee of £3.5m for the CF Montreal defender, who has already made three appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side since joining at the start of the month.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports’ digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic’s fixtures and Celtic’s latest results, watch Celtic’s goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more – including notifications sent straight to your phone – by downloading the Sky Sports app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.