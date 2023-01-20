Kate and William risk losing face with public after Harry book





Prince William and Kate’s public approval ratings have taken a hit after Prince Harry‘s criticism of them in his recently published book ‘Spare’ The Prince of Wales has seen his popularity drop eight percentage points while the Princess of Wales’ has slid by seven points. Harry’s own popularity has taken a dip, dropping a further seven points, Ipsos Mori found. Meghan Markle meanwhile has seen her approval rating slump another five points as the royal feud continues to test the British public’s patience.

Despite the damage done to the polling of individual family members, the Royal Family as a whole seems to be weathering the PR storm. Ipsos Mori found that 53 percent of respondents have a favourable view of the royals and 51 percent said the same for King Charles. William and Kate may have taken a hit, but their approval ratings remain high at 61 percent and 60 percent respectively. The poll also found that almost 70 percent think William will be a good king. Harry’s favourability is comparatively low at 23 percent, while his unfavourability stands at 53 percent. In the US, Kate is most popular on 47 percent, followed by Harry on 40 percent, William on 40 percent, and Meghan on 35 percent.

In his book, Harry makes a number of claims that show just how far his relationship with his family has deteriorated. One of the standout allegations was about his brother, claiming that William physically assaulted him in 2019 during an argument about Meghan. He also says that Meghan was told off for making a joke about Kate while she was pregnant with Prince Louis. The story centres around an alleged conversation where the Duchess of Sussex is said to have told Kate she must be suffering from “baby brain because of her hormones”. Harry said that Meghan was reprimanded for the comment.

