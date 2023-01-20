Lee Mack unveils wildest true story ever aired on Would I Lie To

Comedian Lee Mack , 54, has revealed what he thinks is the craziest story to ever have turned out to be true on BBC One’s Would I Lie To You?. The Not Going Out star spoke about the popular panel show in an interview with Express.co.uk on the red carpet of Cirque Du Soleil’s newest European Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

Asked about what he felt was the most unlikely true story on the show, Mack said that it was one involving comedian Dom Joly and Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden.

“That Dom Joly went to school with Osama bin Laden,” he confirmed. “I know! It’s mad isn’t it?”

Asked what it was like working with Would I Lie To You? co-stars Rob Brydon, 57, and David Mitchell, 48, Mack spoke warmly of his pals on the show.

“Yeah it’s been great – we’re good mates and we get on well,” he said.

READ MORE: BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills reacts to Ken Bruce ‘replacement’ backlash