Malfunctioning rail bridge underscores urgency for river crossing

Amid the recent fanfare of new train stations for Brightline and a pending expansion to Orlando, an unexpected spoiler raised its head for the intercity train line Thursday, disrupting the plans of untold numbers of commuters and other travelers along the Florida East Coast Railway line.

The massive New River drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale, erected in 1978, malfunctioned for reasons yet to be identified, raising the ire of not only Brightline passengers, but boaters and other marine interests who temporarily were unable to navigate through the city’s center.

Service was restored within a few hours. But the episode again exposed a weak point in the region’s growing rail infrastructure network, which includes Brightline’s daily higher speed intercity service. In the years ahead, a separate commuter rail link is envisioned for Miami-Dade and Broward counties along the corridor, which is owned by Florida East Coast Railway and used by Brightline.

Among the questions raised by the stuck bridge: What alternatives are available to passengers when the main line is disrupted as it was on Thursday? And when will public and private officials decide on whether a new bridge or a tunnel should be built to modernize the New River crossing?

“We need a tunnel,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who has been advocating for one for well over a year in the context of a proposed separate commuter rail system that would serve the county. “We need to have a tunnel because the train system must not be frustrated by the issue of the waterway.”

In a telephone interview, Trantalis said he is scheduled to meet two weeks from now with Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher and county administrator Monica Cepero “to discuss how we’re going to work to secure federal funding.”

He said the city and county have contributed $500,000 each to fund a river-crossing feasibility study by the Broward County Metropolitan Planning Organization, which formulates local transportation policies and identifies federal money to finance them.

“The thing is the event that happened today speaks volumes for the need for a tunnel,” Trantalis said. “We are going to ensure the commuter rail service is not brought into our city by an overhead bridge system.”

Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher, affirmed the forthcoming meeting with Trantalis and Cepero.

“The county is totally committed to the coastal link on the FEC tracks,” Fisher said. “There is a local preferred alternative on the southern end that is moving forward to get funding on that link. The next component is over the river.”

The southern leg of the future commuter rail line would start at Aventura with stations at Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at a location near BrowardHealth south of the river.

“I‘m confident we’ll continue to make progress,” Fisher said. “Mayor Trantalis has the same philosophy I have right now, which is to get this moving.“

But Brightline passengers were not moving early Thursday morning because the bridge remained inaccessible for several hours.

Brightline did not immediately respond to questions about whether its newly constituted Brightline+ menu of care services was deployed to help customers reach downtown Miami or Aventura in northern Miami-Dade County, where it recently opened a station.

Temporarily stranded passengers interviewed by reporters at the railroad’s Fort Lauderdale station said they hailed ride-share services and cabs. One woman said she was spending an extra $60 to reach the Miami airport and hoped for compensation from the rail line.

“We need to have more redundancy” of services, said Gregory Stuart, executive director of the Broward MPO. “I thought about it this morning when I got the news flash at 6 a.m. that they were having bridge difficulty.”

Stuart said the airline industry’s recent troubles came to mind when Southwest Airlines’ recent spate of flight delays and cancellations disrupted thousands of travelers’ plans. Some, but not all, were able to secure alternate flights on other carriers because they served similar metropolitan areas.

As a practical matter, delayed Miami-bound Brightline passengers could have used the rail line’s Brightline+ ground transportation service or a traditional cab or ride-share to the local Tri-Rail station to catch a train from Fort Lauderdale to downtown Miami. The Tri-Rail trip to Miami takes longer and requires a change of service to Miami-Dade’s MetroRail system to reach downtown.

Or commuters could have caught a 95 Express bus from the Broward Boulevard Park and Ride to the downtown Miami/Civic Center.

Florida East Coast Railway workers inspect the New River drawbridge in Fort Lauderdale as they troubleshoot an unidentified problem that led to the shutdown of the span and the temporary cessation of Brightline train service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami on Thursday. (Joe Cavaretta)

It was not immediately clear whether any of the Brightline passengers used Tri-Rail as a backup.

“We may have a better idea tomorrow [Friday] when we tally up our ridership for the day and look for any significant increases,” Tri-Rail executive director David Dech said in a statement.

He said the publicly subsidized commuter line has yet to name a startup date for its long awaited east-west extension from Tri-Rail’s main line to the downtown MiamiCentral station used by Brightline.

As Brightline’s service evolved from its startup more than four years ago, management poured millions into new track, rail beds, crossing safety projects and stations.

The FEC 351-mile rail corridor itself, which extends along the state’s eastern coastline between Jacksonville and Miami, is owned by the freight railroad.

FEC officials did not respond to an emailed request for comment about the cause of Thursday’s bridge malfunction and what its position is regarding the river-crossing proposals.

On the Tri-Rail side, its trains travel over a “fixed-level concrete bridge running over New River that was constructed in 2007, so the passenger train service does not interfere with marina,” Dech said.

“A drawbridge does remain in place for CSXT freight trains that we maintain and have experienced some issues in the past we have had to work through,” he added.

Overall, Dech, a veteran rail executive who became Tri-Rail’s executive director last summer, said he feels that the South Florida Rail Transportation Authority “does a good job of keeping its infrastructure up to date, with a good program cycle for upgrades and overall maintenance.”

Rail passengers were not the only ones affected by the stuck downtown bridge on Thursday.

River traffic was halted while repair crews fixed the problem.

Phil Purcell, president and CEO of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, which owns the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, said elected leaders need to converge on a single solution for modernizing the crossing.

The bridge, which is 60 feet long from shore to shore, offers only a 4-foot clearance over the water when lowered. For years, marine industry advocates have cited the arrangement as a major traffic impediment for an industry whose maintenance and overhaul facilities are located well west of the crossing near Interstate 95.

“This is a perfect example of what can go wrong with old technology,” Purcell said. “It snarls everything. We need to make sure everyone is working together … to find a solution over the next several months so we can reap the benefits of the next generation infrastructure.”

Purcell said his association would support either a bridge or a tunnel, just so long as a decision is made sooner than later.

“It’s not the damn train, it’s the infrastructure,” he said. “Let’s not add to the pain by not dragging it out longer than we need to.”

Staff writer David Lyons can be reached at dvlyons@SunSentinel.com