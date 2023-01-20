Man rearrested after being spotted with ‘gun and explosive





A 27-year-old man who was held over a security scare at St James’s Hospital in Leeds on Friday after being found with a “suspicious” device has been re-arrested on terror charges. He was spotted behaving suspiciously by a passer-by who then alerted the police.

Large sections of the hospital had to be evacuated on Friday morning as the man was allegedly seen with a firearm and a suspicious package in the maternity wing. Counter Terrorism Policing North East confirmed on Friday evening that the man had been rearrested on terrorism charges. They said: “The 27-year-old man, who has remained in custody since his arrest this morning, has this evening been re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.” Counter terrorism police arrested the man on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism after he was seen loitering in the grounds of the hospital early on Friday.

He was reportedly seen with a a BB gun and a viable explosive device outside the Gledhow Wing maternity unit at 5am on Friday. A passer-by noticed his suspicious behaviour in the darkness and asked him what he was doing before deciding to raise the alarm. Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene while a cordon was established as a “precautionary measure”. The man was originally held on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences but only hours later he was re-arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences. READ MORE: Sturgeon urged to take action after schoolgirl viciously attacked

He said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no evidence to suggest there is any heightened or ongoing risk to the public. “Nevertheless, the UK threat level remains at Substantial and we would always encourage the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or behaviour to police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or at gov.uk/ACT.” Police also said that extensive inquires are underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident as well as any potential motivation.

