Massive Tesla price cut ‘great news’ for car tax scheme





Earlier this month, Tesla announced it would be slashing prices on its high-end electric cars, which have become some of the most popular vehicles on the planet. The Elon Musk-led brand cut the entry-level price of a Model 3 by £8,100, with the vehicle now starting from £42,990.

The Model Y, which has a 283-mile range and a top speed of 135mph, is now just £44,990, a significant cut of £9,100. The price cuts are in the range of 10 percent to 13 percent in the UK, although motorists in the USA could save as much as 20 percent. This was seen by many as a major step forward for electric car sales in the UK as the massive price cuts made these high-end vehicles accessible to a greater number of people. Thom Groot, co-founder and CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, said the price drops would help boost the salary sacrifice scheme and wider EV market. READ MORE: Elderly drivers call for major rule change when renewing licence

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “Tesla controls a huge swathe of the British electric car market, so any price change is likely to result in an overall boost in the number of electric cars on our roads, which is a great thing, as transport is our number one source of emissions. “For context, about a third of the cars we lease out are Teslas. The number one and two best-selling passenger cars across the country were Teslas in December – beating out every fossil fuel model.” A total of 16,368 people bought a Tesla vehicle in December, with the Model Y being the best-selling car last month, followed closely by the Model 3. Overall, the Tesla Model Y was the third best-selling car in 2022, with 35,551 sales, falling just short of the Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Corsa. DON’T MISS

The American car manufacturer has a large presence in the UK already, with its vast Supercharger network and thousands of vehicles. It is estimated that there are around 1,051 Tesla Destination chargers and 810 Tesla-only Superchargers based on Zap-Map data. Tesla and other premium electric car brands are often the preferred choices for many businesses, as they attract a lower rate of Benefit-in-Kind tax. With the push to decarbonise, many businesses will see the Tesla price cut as the perfect opportunity to boost EV sales and save money. READ MORE: Major electric car charging changes introduced today

Thom Groot continued, saying: “This is great news for the salary sacrifice market. “These price drops will flow through to the leasing market too, which is fantastic as that’s the way many new vehicles enter British roads, before hitting the second-hand market. “We offer leases and subscriptions through tax-advantaged salary sacrifice, which make these leases up to 60 percent cheaper. “This price drop will bring the price of a salary sacrifice Tesla lease below £400 a month.”

Despite the optimism from many, some drivers were annoyed at the decision to suddenly cut prices, having just purchased a new car. With more than 16,000 new Tesla sales in the UK in December alone, British customers could have saved £130million if they had bought their car in January instead. One angry driver posted to a Facebook group for Tesla owners saying: “I just picked up the car yesterday. What should I do? Go to Tesla and give back the car? I can’t believe after a few hours from picking up the car I lost £5,000″. Price drops were also introduced in China, with many customers there demanding compensation after the sale was introduced. The price cuts will also have a knock-on effect on used values of cars which have already seen drops of 15 percent in Model 3 values in the last three months.

