Mayor of Kingstown explains how Taylor Sheridan created series

Taylor Sheridan is best known as the mastermind behind Western drama Yellowstone and his most recent project is working as the co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown with Hugh Dillon. Following the success of series one on Paramount+, the prison drama has returned for new episodes, once again following the powerful McLuskey family. But plans for Mayor of Kingstown were in the works years prior to it reaching the small screen.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Mayor of Kingstown.

In his younger years, actor and musician Hugh Dillon was earning money by playing his own songs on the streets of London.

He moved back to Canada, this time not to his hometown of Kingstown but to Toronto.

For several years, he worked at a hospital, playing music to sick children before getting a record deal and becoming the lead singer of the rock band Headstones.

Dillon was determined to then further his acting career and so moved to Los Angeles, where he would meet his acting coach and future writing partner, Taylor Sheridan.

READ MORE: Here’s where the original Keeping Up Appearances cast is now