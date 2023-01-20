Meghan’s ‘outspoken feminism’ has not won over among women in US

This represents a particular blow for the Harry and Meghan brand because the couple have actively courted this demographic since stepping down from royal duties.

All told, forty-four percent of Americans said they felt Harry should not have revealed private family conversations in Spare, compared with 26 percent who backed the prince’s decision.

Overall, Harry was liked by 31 percent and disliked by 38 percent, while Meghan was liked by 26 percent and disliked by 39 percent.

Camilla was liked by 18 percent and disliked by 26 percent, while King Charles III was liked by 27 percent and disliked by 19 percent, giving him a net rating of +8 and making him more popular than all three.