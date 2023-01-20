Men’s Tennis Drops First Match of the Season to VCU, 5-2 – Temple

RICHMOND, Va. – Temple men’s tennis (0-1) came up short in their opening match of the 2023 season on Friday morning, falling to reigning A10 Champions, VCU (1-0), 5-2.
NOTES:
- After dropping from the No. 1 position in doubles play, the Owl duo of Hussein El Tawil and Louis Gorregues earned the win from the No. 3 position to keep the Owls chance of a doubles point on the horizon, but the Rams ultimately prevailed after securing the 6-2 win from the No. 2 position.
- No. 40 Matisse Bobichon headlined the efforts of the Rams, winning both his doubles match with partner Charles Bertimon, followed by a singles win from the first position over Temple’s Marin Delmas
- Louis Gorregues and Thibault Frumholz were the sole Owls to win points in their singles matches today, with Gorregues winning from the fourth position and Frumholz from the sixth.
RESULTS:
Doubles:
- Bobichon/Bertimon (VCU) def. Delmas/Barety (TEM) 6-1
- El Tawil/Gorregues (TEM) def. Stable/Voelzke (VCU) 6-2
- Almeida/Gales (VCU) def. Raquin/Frumholz (TEM) 6-4
Singles:
- Bobichon (VCU) def. Delmas (TEM) 6-4, 6-1
- C. Bertimon (VCU) def. Barety (TEM) 6-3, 6-1
- Stable(VCU) def. Raquin (TEM) 6-2, 6-4
- Gorregues (TEM) def. Almeida (VCU) 6-2, 6-4
- Gales (VCU) def. El Tawil (TEM) 7-5, 7-5
- Frumholz (TEM) def. Marty (VCU) 6-4, 10-3
ORDER OF FINISH:
Doubles: 1,3,2
Singles: 1,2,4,3,5,6
Next Up:
The Owls remain on the road to begin the season as they head New Haven, Ct., to play Yale on Sunday, Jan. 29 at noon.