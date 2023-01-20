Men’s Tennis Drops First Match of the Season to VCU, 5-2 – Temple

– Temple men’s tennis (0-1) came up short in their opening match of the 2023 season on Friday morning, falling to reigning A10 Champions, VCU (1-0), 5-2.

NOTES:

After dropping from the No. 1 position in doubles play, the Owl duo of Hussein El Tawil and Louis Gorregues earned the win from the No. 3 position to keep the Owls chance of a doubles point on the horizon, but the Rams ultimately prevailed after securing the 6-2 win from the No. 2 position.

and earned the win from the No. 3 position to keep the Owls chance of a doubles point on the horizon, but the Rams ultimately prevailed after securing the 6-2 win from the No. 2 position. No. 40 Matisse Bobichon headlined the efforts of the Rams, winning both his doubles match with partner Charles Bertimon, followed by a singles win from the first position over Temple’s Marin Delmas

Louis Gorregues and Thibault Frumholz were the sole Owls to win points in their singles matches today, with Gorregues winning from the fourth position and Frumholz from the sixth.



RESULTS:



Doubles:

Bobichon/Bertimon (VCU) def. Delmas/Barety (TEM) 6-1 El Tawil/Gorregues (TEM) def. Stable/Voelzke (VCU) 6-2 Almeida/Gales (VCU) def. Raquin/Frumholz (TEM) 6-4



Singles:

Bobichon (VCU) def. Delmas (TEM) 6-4, 6-1 C. Bertimon (VCU) def. Barety (TEM) 6-3, 6-1 Stable(VCU) def. Raquin (TEM) 6-2, 6-4 Gorregues (TEM) def. Almeida (VCU) 6-2, 6-4 Gales (VCU) def. El Tawil (TEM) 7-5, 7-5 Frumholz (TEM) def. Marty (VCU) 6-4, 10-3



ORDER OF FINISH:

Doubles: 1,3,2

Singles: 1,2,4,3,5,6



Next Up:

The Owls remain on the road to begin the season as they head New Haven, Ct., to play Yale on Sunday, Jan. 29 at noon.



