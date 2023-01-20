Motorists may face fines and points if they drive after energy

Prime Hydration energy drink is the brainchild of YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul and has gripped the nation since it was released last year. The drink has been Google over 43,000 times in the last month, with shops having to up their security to keep desperate crowds under control.

Even though the drink only costs £1.99 in supermarkets, it has been seen on eBay for a mind-blowing £50,000.

Prime has also caused brawls and scuffles with eager children and adults running to the drinks aisle at 6am to secure the valuable drink.

While people are clamouring for the energy drink, experts are warning that drinking it, or similar energy drinks, could lead to an increased risk of accidents and potentially even a fine and licence points.

The recommended amount of caffeine is up to 400mg per day for healthy adults and up to 100mg for adolescents which scientists now believe occurs until the age of 24.

