Motorists may face fines and points if they drive after energy

Prime Hydration energy drink is the brainchild of YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul and has gripped the nation since it was released last year. The drink has been Google over 43,000 times in the last month, with shops having to up their security to keep desperate crowds under control.
Even though the drink only costs £1.99 in supermarkets, it has been seen on eBay for a mind-blowing £50,000.
Prime has also caused brawls and scuffles with eager children and adults running to the drinks aisle at 6am to secure the valuable drink.
While people are clamouring for the energy drink, experts are warning that drinking it, or similar energy drinks, could lead to an increased risk of accidents and potentially even a fine and licence points.
The recommended amount of caffeine is up to 400mg per day for healthy adults and up to 100mg for adolescents which scientists now believe occurs until the age of 24.
READ MORE: ‘Reincarnation of a classic’ Volkswagen ID Buzz wins Car of the Year
“When behind the wheel, these can reduce a driver’s alertness, control, and mood increasing the chances of an accident.
“Not being in full control of a vehicle is a criminal offence and falls under dangerous or careless driving which includes driving while unwell.”
As Prime is particularly high in caffeine, drivers should be cautious when taking a sip.
The sentencing guidelines state that drivers could be disqualified from driving, or be issued with a motoring fine.
This would be relevant to between 25 and 175 percent of weekly income depending on the severity of the offence.
READ MORE: Drivers warned of major £2,500 fine for not clearing windscreen frost
They could also receive between three and nine penalty points on their driving licence.
Mr Armstrong added: “While most drivers understand the risks of alcohol intoxication and would never drive under the influence, caffeine can have a similar effect on driving ability, reactions and safety on the road if consumed in large quantities.
“It’s also important to stress that drinks (of any kind) should not be consumed while driving as this impairs your concentration and control of the vehicle. If you’re thirsty, pull over somewhere safe before you take a sip.”
Caffeine has a high average half-life in the blood, meaning it can stay in your system for between one and a half to almost 10 hours.
This means it can take most of the day for the level of caffeine in your blood to drop, making it difficult to know the exact amount of caffeine that can lead to an overdose.
A study by Loughborough University from 2020 found that lorry drivers who consumed large amounts of coffee and energy drinks reported having crashed more compared to those who only drank small quantities of caffeine.
Dr Ashleigh Filtness, of Loughborough University, who led the study, said: “When it’s [caffeine] consumed in high amounts over long periods it has the potential to impair sleep, and actually increase tiredness and safety risk.
“Haulage companies and businesses looking to improve driver safety should take a holistic approach by finding ways to improve sleep and health together – simply recommend caffeine is not enough.”
This post is originally appeared on Express UK