New PC Game Sale Features Some Incredible Deals

As a way to celebrate the Lunar New Year (which falls on January 22), Green Man Gaming is hosting a massive sale on some of today’s hottest games. Best of all, most of these products are sold as Steam keys–although a few will require a third-party client. But regardless of where you play them, these games are down to some of the best prices we’ve seen in months.

Gotham Knights is one of the most recent games on sale. It just launched in October, but right now you can add it to your collection for just $25.50, down from $60. It’s not perfect, but fans of cooperative RPGs should find hours of fun in the gritty streets of Gotham. If you’re more of a Marvel fan, be sure to check out Midnight Suns, which is now listed for $32, down from $60.

Plenty of older hits are seeing discounts, too. This includes Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for $4, Devil May Cry 5 for $9, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $14. And if you haven’t picked up XCOM 2, you’ll find the XCOM 2 Collection reduced all the way to $7–so check it out while you can.

Hundreds of games are part of the Lunar New Year event, but you’ll find a short list of our favorites below.