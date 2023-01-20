Categories
UK

Norwegian aquaculture investor Roenes narrowly escapes forced

Norwegian aquaculture investor Roenes narrowly escapes forced


A company owned by Mikael Roenes, the Norwegian aquaculture investor behind efforts to build a closed pen salmon farm off the coast of the US state of Maine and other projects, has narrowly escaped bankruptcy, the Norwegian newspaper DN Magasinet reports […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.