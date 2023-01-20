Princess Kate’s new £825 gemstone necklace has hidden meaning

As for the earrings she wore yesterday, they were not designed with citrine, but were from the same brand, and are the Gold Mini Cupid Hoop Earrings, priced at £200.

Kate has worn these hoops 16 times before, according to royal fashion bloggers, and she debuted them in 2020.

The official website description for the earrings reads: “These nine-carat Gold Mini Cupid Hoop earrings are a definite must-have. Gold hoops are the perfect finishing touch for any occasion.”

Charms can be added to the hoops to switch up the look, and they are also available in silver.