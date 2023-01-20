Queen Elizabeth pierced her ears just before wedding for special

The stunning chandeliers “are indeed a breathtaking example of gemstone and exquisite workmanship,” Miranda added.

“We have seen them framing the late Sovereign’s face on many formal occasions, acting as the Italian jewellers would say as ‘punto di luce’, points of light, which illuminate and flatter the wearer’s facial features.”

Although there is no rule among royals on getting their ears pierced, the senior royals are expected to look conservative and the youngest royals should wait until they are a bit older to do this.

Miranda explained that in the early 1950s, when Queen Elizabeth got her ears pierced, “ear piercing had only just been accepted into modern society”.

READ MORE: Harry should have ‘difficult but necessary gesture’ to ‘avoid another’