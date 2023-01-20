‘Severe’ headache that comes on ‘for no reason’ could precede a

“For example, a blocked carotid artery can cause a headache on the forehead, while a blockage towards the back of the brain can cause a headache towards the back of the head.

“This ultimately means that there is not one headache location that signals a stroke, since they can occur anywhere on the head.”

It warns that a migraine will produce sensations like auras, flashing lights, or tingling skin.

“While a stroke-related headache causes sensations to be lost, such as a loss of vision or feeling,” it says.