Categories
Health

‘Significant’ mushroom-based supplement could prevent blood clots

'Significant' mushroom-based supplement could prevent blood clots


It explained: “Platelet aggregation in the blood vessels causes thrombosis.

“Therefore, inhibitors of platelet aggregation promise to be preventive or therapeutic agents of various vascular diseases, including myocardial infarction and stroke.

“In the present study, we found that hericenone B had a strong anti-platelet activity and it might be a novel compound for antithrombotic therapy possessing a novel mechanism.”

It concluded that hericenone B “selectively inhibited collagen-induced platelet aggregation”.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.