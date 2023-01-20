‘Significant’ mushroom-based supplement could prevent blood clots

It explained: “Platelet aggregation in the blood vessels causes thrombosis.

“Therefore, inhibitors of platelet aggregation promise to be preventive or therapeutic agents of various vascular diseases, including myocardial infarction and stroke.

“In the present study, we found that hericenone B had a strong anti-platelet activity and it might be a novel compound for antithrombotic therapy possessing a novel mechanism.”

It concluded that hericenone B “selectively inhibited collagen-induced platelet aggregation”.