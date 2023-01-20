Soil Stabilization Materials Market To See Incredible Growth

Increasing focus on improving infrastructural safety is a key factor expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — The global soil stabilization materials market size was USD 1216.09 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period. Global market revenue growth is attributed to rapidly expanding construction and agriculture sector, increasing demand for sustainable infrastructure and efficient road transportation, rising infrastructural investments in many parts of the world, and high focus on improving soil yield to cater to rising demand for high agricultural productivity.

Soil stabilization is the chemical, biological or mechanical modification of soil engineering properties using stabilizing materials, polymers, minerals, and stabilizing agents to provide long-term permanent strength gains. These soil stabilization materials help in improving mechanical strength, durability, permeability, and compressibility of the soil.

The production of soil stabilization materials has significantly increased over the recent years owing to increasing construction and building activities and government initiatives to maintain superior quality of roads. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing number of road accidents, high focus on improving agricultural yield, and rising investments for developing advanced soil stabilization materials are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, high cost of soil stabilized equipment, low awareness about soil stabilization materials, and fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Stabilizing Agents Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The stabilizing agents segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing production of stabilizing agents such s bitumen, tar, lime fly ash, cement kiln dust, and tree resins, rising building and construction activities across the globe, and increasing investments for developing more enhanced stabilizing agents.

Agricultural Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The agricultural segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for high agricultural productivity, rising focus on improving soil yield and nutrition, and growing awareness about importance of soil stabilization materials.

Asia Pacific to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, rising awareness about soil management practices, increasing investments for deploying soil stabilization machines, and increasing research and development activities for upgrading existing soil additives. In addition, high demand for soil stabilization materials across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors and rising investments by public and private sectors for strengthening transportation networks along with roadways, airports, bridges, and railways are expected to drive Asia Pacific market growth going ahead.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market Report Highlights:

• In January 2020, Peckham Industries, Inc. a New York based building material company announced the acquisition of JSL Materials, Inc. in order to incorporate its supply chain in the soil stabilization company.

• In September 2021, Tensar announced the launch of next generation InterAx Geogrid product that help in reducing overall project costs and improving resiliency and infrastructure life.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market By Company:

• Graymont

• Carmuse

• Low & Bonar

• Tensar

• Boral

• Adelaide Brighton Cement

• Sibelco

• Thrace Group

• SNF Holding

• UBE Industries

• Koninklijke Tencate

• Lhoist

• Soilworks LLC

• Shelby Materials

The global soil stabilization materials market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Soil Stabilization Materials Market Segment by Type:

• Polymers

• Minerals

• Stabilizing Agents

Soil Stabilization Materials Market Segment by Application:

• Industrial

• Agricultural

Soil Stabilization Materials Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

