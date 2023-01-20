State pension ‘headache’ with triple lock and retirement age





The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has this week released data concerning birth rates in England and Wales – which have dropped to among the lowest figures since the early 2000s. While people may not immediately think it, this could create a “headache” for the state pension, according to a pensions expert.

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Birth rate data shows little evidence of the much talked about pandemic baby boom and alongside increasing longevity shows the fine line that needs to be tread on state pension policy. “Birth rates shift over time – we saw birth rates well in excess of 700,000 and even 800,000 per year in the 1960s and the post war era but the trend is recent years is downwards. “With the number of older people continuing to rise there is a real imbalance when it comes to younger people in the workforce supporting a burgeoning ageing population. “The sums don’t add up.” READ MORE: State pension triple lock may become ‘unaffordable’, expert warns

Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, recently concurred, adding: “The Government did honour the state pension triple lock this year. “But there is growing concern granting such generous uprating in future years will simply be unaffordable, without putting growing pressures on today’s already stretched workers.” Meanwhile, debates continue to rage on regarding the state pension age, and how this may impact future retirees. Across the Channel, France is being hit hard by strikes as its citizens push back against a rising state pension age. READ MORE: Gas boilers could be banned but alternatives expensive

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently pushing to raise the country’s state pension age from 62 to 64 years of age. He has argued this is a necessary measure, otherwise, due to an ageing population, the state pension will no longer be affordable. The UK Government faces a similar conundrum which it is currently addressing within a second state pension age review. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed the review will feedback in “early 2023”, with all eyes on the result. Ms Morrissey added: “We await the findings of a Government review into whether state pension age will be hiked further and faster.

“In France we are seeing strike action over Government plans to increase retirement age from 62 to 64, and we’ve seen retirement ages increased throughout Europe.” At this time, the expert strongly suggested people look at their retirement plans and goals, but concluded the state pension continues to form the centre of this for many. She said: “With state pension forming the backbone of people’s retirement income people need more certainty around when and how they get their state pension so they can plan. “The time has come for a thorough review of state pension to give people a longer-term view so they can make these plans.” A DWP spokesperson recently told Express.co.uk: “No decision has been taken on changes to the state pension age. “The Government is required by law to regularly review the state pension age and the second state pension age review is currently considering, based on a wide range of evidence including latest life expectancy data and two independent reports, whether the rules around state pension age remain appropriate. The review will be published in early 2023.”

