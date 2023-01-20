Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Netflix, Alphabet,

A sign is posted in front of a Google office on April 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Google parent company Alphabet will report first quarter earnings today after the closing bell.

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Netflix — The streaming stock jumped more than 6% after Netflix reported its latest quarterly results. While Netflix missed earnings expectations, it added more subscribers than analysts were forecasting. The firm also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.

Alphabet — The Google parent saw shares rose 3.6% after CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company will lay off 12,000 employees and explained in a memo that the company “hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

Eli Lilly — Shares of the pharmaceutical company slumped more than 1% in premarket after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the drugmaker’s experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment as it had not provided enough trial data.

Ralph Lauren — The stock rose more than 1% after Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren to overweight, saying investors are buying a “best-in-class” apparel brand with continued elevation. Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH , which owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, to overweight.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — The pharmaceutical giant gained 1% in the premarket after being upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan. The Wall Street firm said its drug that treats age-related macular degeneration is “best in class therapy” and could serve as the next big catalyst for Regeneron.

PagerDuty — Shares jumped more than 4% after Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty to overweight from equal-weight, saying the cloud computing company is pushing toward better profitability.

Salesforce — The stock dipped more than 1% after Cowen downgraded it to market perform from outperform, saying it sees “elevated levels of disruption risk” given a tougher macro backdrop that could hurt customer spending.

Nordstrom — Shares of the retailer fell 7% in premarket trading after Nordstrom announced that its holiday sales fell 3.5% year over year. In a statement, CEO Erik Nordstrom described the retail environment as “highly promotional.” The company also lowered its earnings outlook.

Macy’s — Retail stocks such as Macy’s declined following disappointing holiday sales from Nordstrom. Shares of Macy’s fell more than 2%, while Kohl’s declined 4%. Dillard’s dipped 1.3%.

Costco — Shares rose about 1% after Costco said it would reauthorize a stock repurchase program of up to $4 billion through January 2027.

— CNBC’s Michelle Fox, Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound contributed reporting.

Correction: Nordstrom reported disappointing holiday sales numbers, not its latest quarterly figures.