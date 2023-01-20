Struggling with January 21 Wordle? Clues to help with Wordle 581

Another day, another Wordle puzzle for fans to solve. As we get closer to the end of the month, these Wordle puzzles aren’t getting any easier, which is why Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to help you figure out the answer and keep that winning streak alive. Just head to the bottom of the page for help with Wordle 581 on January 21. Good luck!

A fantastic game to play over breakfast, the aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle would go on to spawn dozens of clones.

There’s a Lord of the Rings themed Wordle called Lordle, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore Wordle game called Quordle – where the aim is to guess four words instead of just one.

If you’re not great with words, then you’ll prefer something like Nerdle, where you’ve got to figure out a maths equation.

If you’re here for Wordle 581 hints, check out the latest clues for the January 21 puzzle below…