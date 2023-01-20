Supermarket petrol and diesel price wars leaving drivers ‘livid’

“Say, for instance, a supermarket lures you into their store with a voucher offering £6 off a £60 shopping bill.

“To find out that that supermarket clawed back all that saving, and perhaps £1 on top of that, at the pump compared to a superstore in a neighbouring town will quite rightly lead to a howl of protest.”

Very rarely, southern towns will show glimpses of more competitive supermarket pump prices, such as around the Medway area, but not on the scale further north (Preston, Widnes, Belper, etc).

Looking ahead, wholesale price movements suggest that pump prices will level off soon and may go up afterwards, spurred on by oil returning to $85 (£68.79) a barrel.