Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Australian Open by winning against No 25 seed Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Saturday night.
Rublev, ranked No 6, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Dane Holger Rune, the No 9 seed, next.
The Russian defeated Austrian wildcard Dominic Thiem (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) and Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3) earlier in the tournament.
In the previous rounds, Evans, ranked No 30, edged out Argentinian Facundo Bagnis (6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4) and won against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy (6-4, 6-4, 6-1).
Melbourne (Grand Slam), other third-round results (Melbourne Park, hard, USD 24.297.942, most recent results first):
- Andy Murray vs. Roberto Bautista Agut
- Alexei Popyrin vs. Ben Shelton
- Grigor Dimitrov vs. Novak Djokovic
- Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby
- J.J. Wolf vs. Michael Mmoh
- Benjamin Bonzi vs. Alex De Minaur
- Ugo Humbert vs. Holger Rune: saturday
- Sebastian Korda (29) beat Daniil Medvedev (7): 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4)
- Karen Khachanov (18) beat Frances Tiafoe (16): 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9)
- Hubert Hurkacz (10) beat Denis Shapovalov (20): 7-6 (3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3
- Jiri Lehecka beat Cameron Norrie (11): 6-7 (8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
- Felix Auger-Aliassime (6) beat Francisco Cerundolo (28): 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
- Yoshihito Nishioka (31) beat Mackenzie McDonald: 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (3) beat Tallon Griekspoor: 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3
- Jannik Sinner (15) beat Marton Fucsovics: 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0