Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Australian Open by winning against No 25 seed Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Saturday night.

Rublev, ranked No 6, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Dane Holger Rune, the No 9 seed, next.

The Russian defeated Austrian wildcard Dominic Thiem (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) and Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3) earlier in the tournament.

In the previous rounds, Evans, ranked No 30, edged out Argentinian Facundo Bagnis (6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4) and won against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy (6-4, 6-4, 6-1).

Melbourne (Grand Slam), other third-round results (Melbourne Park, hard, USD 24.297.942, most recent results first):