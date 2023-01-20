Tesla will ‘keep blowing our minds’ despite Elon Musk’s

A Tesla store in Changzhou, China, in April 2022. Tencent, known as one of the world’s largest gaming and social media firms, invested in Tesla in 2017, taking a 5% stake for around $1.78 billion.

Tesla will “keep blowing our minds” with technology even while CEO Elon Musk is distracted with Twitter, according to the executive to who led an investment from Chinese technology giant Tencent into the U.S. electric carmaker.

Tencent, known as one of the world’s largest gaming and social media firms, invested in Tesla in 2017, taking a 5% stake for around $1.78 billion.

“We saw a huge potential in the company, the category of EVs (electric vehicles) but also a huge amount of respect for the way Elon was driving the company,” David Wallerstein, chief “eXploration” officer (CXO) at Tencent, told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

As CXO, Wallerstein has the task of investing in emerging technology for Tencent.

He said that when Tencent made the investment, “it wasn’t so clear that they were going to survive and that EVs were going to actually survive.”

Since then, Tesla has become one of the world’s largest electric carmakers. It delivered 1.31 million cars in 2022.