Categories Technology Two day International Conference on ‘Distributed Computing and Post author By Google News Post date January 20, 2023 No Comments on Two day International Conference on ‘Distributed Computing and Two day International Conference on ‘Distributed Computing and Machine Learning’ successfully concluded at NIT Rourkela – India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News | Recent Educational News Home National News Two day International Conference on ‘Distributed Computing and Machine Learning’ successfully concluded at NIT Rourkela Source link By Google News Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← ‘Kim’s Video’ Review: A Film Lover’s Paradise Is Lost and Found → Didi Global’s ride-hailing app back on Apple app stores in China Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.