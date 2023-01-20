Valor Hospitality Partners expands global portfolio in Florida

The global full-service hospitality firm will manage the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel St. Augustine and Hilton College Station and Conference Center.

ATLANTA, GA. – Valor Hospitality Partners, a global full-service hotel management company announced the addition of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel St. Augustine in St. Augustine, Florida and Hilton College Station and Conference Center in College Station, Texas, to its growing property management portfolio. With more than 90 hospitality projects globally, the addition of both properties under the Valor Hospitality Partners umbrella furthers the brand’s commitment to expansion across the United States.

The DoubleTree Hilton Hotel St. Augustine is situated in one the premier leisure destinations in the country and is centrally located to area points of interest including the Historic District, Castillo de San Marcos and Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. Surrounded by the splendors of the beautiful Spanish Quarter Historic District, the 97-room property houses a ballroom, outdoor pool and onsite restaurant and will undergo a full property refresh later this year. The property is in partnership with RADCO, an Atlanta-based real estate company specializing in the acquisition and redevelopment of properties nationwide.

The 303-room Hilton College Station and Conference Center is located less than two miles from the Texas A&M University campus and the Northgate district, a popular shopping and entertainment destination. Serving as a local institution to former Texas A&M students and families since 1984, those returning to the college town will feel instantly reconnected with the university through the hotel. The property houses more than 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space, plus the onsite Gallery Bar, Bell Ranch Restaurant and Lobby Market, and an outdoor pool with a waterfall and whirlpool. In partnership with property ownership, Valor will support the property’s forthcoming renovation, which will introduce additional food and beverage outlets, including a rooftop bar with unobstructed views of Kyle Field, and innovations in technology, meeting spaces and experiential amenities for corporate groups, making the property the must stay option in the area.

“We are thrilled to add two properties located in booming American cities to our management portfolio in partnership with RADCO and College Station Hospitality Group,” said Dwayne Marshall, Chief Development Officer of Valor Hospitality Partners. “Growth is a top priority for Valor, and not only do we look forward to working with the onsite property teams, but also serving the communities living in the area and of course, the guests visiting St. Augustine and College Station. We are very proud of the faith the owners have shown in us.”