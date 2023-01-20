Watch Medvedev vs Korda: live stream Australian Open tennis from

Watch Medvedev vs Korda live stream

Medvedev vs Korda: match preview

Despite reaching the Australian Open final for the last two years running, Daniil Medvedev is only the No.7 seed at this year’s tournament, and he’ll be keen to remind the watching world of his prowess as he takes on 22-year-old rising star Sebastian Korda, who’s being tipped for big things in 2023. Read on to find out how to watch a Medvedev vs Korda live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

With yesterday a day of the seeds dropping in the men’s competition, Medvedev will be aware that the path to glory has opened up in front of him. You can watch Medvedev vs Korda live from the Rod Laver Arena after the final set between Madison Keys and Victoria Azarenka has concluded.

Despite being a grand slam winner, Medvedev has found himself marooned somewhere in the vast expanse between the tennis greats and the next generation. The 26-year-old Russian is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, and enters this clash off the back of two fairly comfortable victories. However, there were signs of vulnerability early on against Aussie wildcard John Millman, who broke Medvedev’s thunderous serve three times in the opening session.

Korda has a monster serve too, and he’s used it to great effect so far, slamming home 26 aces already. The No.29 seed caught the eye by reaching the final of the Adelaide Open earlier this month, but to this point of his career he’s always underperformed on the biggest stages. He’s never progressed past this round at the Aussie Open before, and if he does so today he’ll match his best ever showing at a major. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Medvedev vs Korda live stream at the 2023 Australian Open from wherever you are.

