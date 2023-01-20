Where Eric and Donna ended up on That ’90s Show

That ’70s Show characters are still hanging out, just not down the street anymore, on That ’90s Show.

Netflix’s revival of the iconic Fox comedy reunites (most of) the original cast for a new series set in 1995. Most of the action still takes place in Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) beloved house in Point Place, Wis., and while there’s a new group of teens taking over the basement, they all have a very important connection to the first crew who spent their high school years there since Leia (Callie Haverda) is Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix Topher Grace as Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti on ‘That ‘90s Show.’

That’s right, despite a major low point for the show’s main couple in the final season of That ’70s Show — they attempted to do long distance after Eric went to Africa but ultimately broke up, and Donna had a short-lived rebound boyfriend — the series finale saw them come back together when Eric returned to tell Donna he still loved her and regretted how their relationship ended. And now 20 years later, they’re not only still together and in love, they also have a teenage daughter.

The revival begins with Eric and Donna bringing Leia to visit Red and Kitty for the Fourth of July. It was only intended to be a short stay, but the inexperienced Leia makes new friends in the neighborhood who get her out of her comfort zone to try new things, so she ultimately convinces her parents to let her spend the whole summer living with her grandparents.

By the end of the premiere, a reluctant Eric and Donna return home to Chicago, where she’s an author and Eric is a professor teaching the Religion of Star Wars, without Leia. However they both return in later episodes to check in on the teen throughout the summer.

Netflix Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart on ‘That ’90s Show.’

As for the rest of the original That ’70s Show main characters, all but one appear in the revival. Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) appear in the premiere to visit the Formans before their “second remarriage” and drop the bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia’s new crush Jay (Mace Coronel) is actually their teenage son who takes after his father’s playboy ways. Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) returns in episode 2 as the owner of a salon chain called Chez Fez and gives Kitty a haircut and gossip session explaining why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended). Even Donna’s dad Bob (Don Stark) makes an appearance, traveling from Florida to surprise his granddaughter Leia on her birthday with the worst karaoke performance imaginable.

But don’t expect to see Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson) in any of the new episodes due to the actor’s real life legal troubles. Masterson was charged in June 2020 with “forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003.” The women were all referred to as Jane Does. Masterson, who denied all charges, was arrested and released after posting bond on a $3.3 million bail. The rape trial in Los Angeles ended in a mistrial in November 2022 after jurors said they couldn’t reach a consensus. The retrial is scheduled for March. Despite being a main character throughout the entire run of That ’70s Show, sarcastic loner Hyde doesn’t appear nor is he even mentioned by any of the other characters at all in season 1 of That ’90s Show.

That ’90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.

