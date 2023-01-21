10 Small Beach Towns In Florida That Are Laid-Back & Low-Key

Fun-filled amusement parks and renowned pristine beaches are some attractions that garner thousands of tourists in Florida. The spots deserve such attention for their impeccable beauty, but nothing beats the satisfaction of vacationing in places without busy crowds. Such a laid-back charm isn’t in some of the most sought-after destinations like Miami. But rather, the state’s most laid-back beach towns.





The towns are strikingly old-fashioned, and tourists are less likely to bump into crowds. So, anyone who prefers under-the-radar destinations with a mix of cultural fun and exciting outdoor adventures will love these 10 towns in Florida.

10 Key Biscayne

With a population of 15,547, Key Biscayne is widely known for its laid-back charm. It’s home to stunning beaches, a vast array of local restaurants, and a lighthouse that dates back to 1846 in the Bill Baggs Cape State Park, Florida.

To the north, the island borders Crandon Park, which features a tennis court, marina, nature center, and a picturesque beach. So, travelers will have a lot of easy-going yet exciting activities to keep them occupied. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center is another attraction where guests can learn about the local flora and fauna.

9 Apalachicola

Apalachicola is a quaint fishing town offering delectable seafood, gorgeous seaside parks, charming inns, and a rich maritime history. This distinctive town also has unique art galleries, boutiques, and popular music venues tucked in tin-roofed warehouses.

History buffs will love strolling the Historic District as they view the Victorian homes and learn about the town’s diverse but colorful history. Apalachicola has over 900 historic homes from the 1830s, which are worth exploring on a self-guided tour.

8 Seaside

Best known for being the filming location of the 1998 film The Truman Show, Seaside is one of Florida’s beach towns with a relaxed vibe. Seaside has everything worth touring, from white sandy beaches and beautiful hiking trails to the farmer’s market.

The nine pavilions at the entrance to the beach are some of the unique finds in this charming town. Besides beautifying this small town with their varying architectural styles, they protect the dunes from traffic and add a beautiful backdrop to pictures.

7 Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach boasts two miles of calming beaches facing east toward the Atlantic Ocean. The shores have a pier where anglers can catch fish while admiring spectacular views of the beautiful sunrise.

Travelers longing for lush vegetation, ponds, or trails can head to the nearby Howell Park. This park is one of the less-visited areas, making it a perfect destination for anyone who wants to avoid crowds. The park also features a meandering 2500-foot nature trail, a favorite of cyclists and hikers.

6 Anna Maria Island

Anna Maria is all about scenic beaches, crystal clear waters, lots of ocean activities, and stunning nature preserves. Some watersport activities to enjoy include kayaking, snorkeling, and stand-up paddleboarding. Guests who crave glorious, unobstructed sunrises and sunsets will find what they are looking for here.

Several restaurants, such as The Waterfront Restaurant, offer ocean views of dazzling sunsets, creating a romantic backdrop. Attractions are within walking distance, so travelers don’t need a car to explore the island. There are rental bikes to get people around.

5 Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is a real-life treasure trove for shell collectors. This curved shape 35 square-mile island has around 400 types of shells. But those that are easy to find include clams, scallops, tulips, and sand dollars. The beach town also hosts the Sanibel Shell Show each March, where shell lovers can admire shell art and show off their impeccable collections.

Nature lovers can visit the Botanical Gardens situated in the Sanibel Moorings Resort. These stunning gardens feature hundreds of native and non-native plants, with nature talks happening weekly.

4 Islamorada

Known as the Sport Fishing Capital of the World, Islamorada is a popular destination for water sports enthusiasts, families, and art lovers. One of the most intriguing places to tour is the non-profit History of Diving Museum. The owners, Joe and Sally Bauer, started collecting diving antiquities in the 1970s and have been growing their collections for over 40 years.

The museum is now home to one of the largest collections of diving artifacts. Some of the museum’s exhibits include vintage underwater equipment and diving helmets.

3 Gasparilla Island

Gasparilla Island is perfect for anyone looking for an off-the-radar destination. The beautiful tranquil beaches with blue-green waters attract peace seekers yearning to sunbathe and swim.

Tourists can catch sight of turtles, dolphins, and manatees as they swim offshore. The 1-mile stretch of Gasparilla Island State Park beach is home to native plants, snowy plovers, and several tern species. In addition to lounging at the beach, visitors can look for fossilized shark teeth and shells along the shores.

2 Fernandina Beach

With an exciting mix of culture, history, and distinctive attractions, Fernandina Beach never runs out of things to keep visitors intrigued. Main Street Fernandina has a variety of coffee shops, historical attractions, restaurants, and galleries where guests can spend a few hours before heading to Fort Clinch State Park.

The park sits near the northern tip of Amelia Island, and its major draw is the 19th-century fort, which played significant roles in the early years. Anyone visiting this beach town between the 5th and 7th of May should attend the Isle Of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival, one of the most popular events.

1 Captiva Island

Despite its remote location, Captiva Island never fails to amaze holidayers with its fantastic weather and magnificent beaches. This beach town has an unrushed pace of life. People wake up late, enjoy breakfast leisurely, and spend the day relaxing at the beach. It’s the ultimate destination for anyone looking to escape from the stir of big cities.

Strolling around the island’s market, watching manatees play, and trying exciting watersports are a few activities that keep vacationers in high spirits. The gorgeous sunset gives the town a more inviting atmosphere.